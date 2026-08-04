J&K Constitutes UT, District-Level Committees For Disability Fund
JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Union Territory-level Governing Body/Approval Committee and District-Level Committees for the implementation of the Union Territory Disability Fund across J&K. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Union Territory-level Governing Body/Approval Committee and District-Level Committees for the implementation of the Union Territory Disability Fund across J&K.
See Order Copy Click Here......
Advertisement
Advertisement