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Home / Latest News / J&K Constitutes UT, District-Level Committees For Disability Fund

J&K Constitutes UT, District-Level Committees For Disability Fund

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Union Territory-level Governing Body/Approval Committee and District-Level Committees for the implementation of the Union Territory Disability Fund across J&K. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:17 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 4: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Union Territory-level Governing Body/Approval Committee and District-Level Committees for the implementation of the Union Territory Disability Fund across J&K.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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