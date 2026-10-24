J&K Congress Rules Out Joining Omar Abdullah-Led Cabinet, Reiterates Statehood Demand

Jammu, Oct 24: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday reiterated its demand for the restoration of full statehood, making it clear that the party would continue to stay out of the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet until its concerns over statehood and constitutional safeguards were addressed.

J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla said the party remained firm on its position that the restoration of full statehood was essential to ensuring justice for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and protecting their land, jobs and natural resources.

"The Congress has always maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir must get back their full-fledged statehood," Bhalla said, reiterating the party's long-standing position on the issue.

Advertisement

He stressed the need for safeguards to protect the employment opportunities for the local youth, land rights and the region's resources, saying these concerns remained central to the Congress' political position.

"We need a full-fledged state, headed by a governor, with a single power centre rather than a dual power structure," Bhalla said, adding that further decisions concerning the region should be taken after the restoration of statehood.

He maintained that the Congress had not deviated from its position and remained committed to securing the rights and safeguards of the people.

The Congress' decision to stay out of the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet has been linked to the delay in restoring full statehood to J&K.

Despite the National Conference (NC) and the Congress securing a comfortable majority in the Assembly following the 2024 elections, the NC formed the government while the Congress chose to extend support from outside rather than join the Council of Ministers.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the Cabinet would be expanded and reshuffled next week.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Lok Bhawan, Abdullah said he had requested time from the former to carry out the exercise.

"Yes, it certainly was discussed. I requested time from him for the expansion and told him that in the first two to three days of next week, I will carry out the expansion and make certain changes in my Council of Ministers," Abdullah said. (Agencies)