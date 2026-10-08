J&K Congress Protests Against Treatment Meted Out To Agitating Leaders In Delhi

Srinagar, Oct 8: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday observed a "black day" and protested against the treatment meted out to its national leaders in Delhi a day earlier.

Congress workers assembled at the party headquarters here and tried to take out a protest march, which was foiled by the police.

The Congress workers carried placards and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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However, police and CRPF stopped the protesters from marching out on the main road and foiled their protest.

Speaking to reporters, Srinagar Congress district president Adil Farooq said the party is observing a "black day" on Thursday against the "murder" of democracy.

"On the orders of the Modi-Shah government, the way democracy was murdered yesterday... Parliament's most senior politician, who represents the people, our Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with him, our Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi -- the kind of behaviour meted out to them yesterday in Delhi, the way democracy is being killed -- we are observing a black day against all of this, in support of our party's voice," Farooq told reporters.

He also demanded the resignation of the prime minister and Union Home Minister.

"To liberate the entire nation from this dictatorial regime, our party is united to observe this Black Day, and it was in this context of protest that we were out demonstrating," he said.

However, he said that the police and security forces stopped them.

"The clothes of our comrades were torn. You saw it, we were exercising our peaceful and democratic right. But the Modi-Shah government is imposing its authoritarian rule over our people," he added. (Agencies)