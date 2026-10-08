J&K Congress Observes 'Black Day', Protests Against Rahul Gandhi, Other Leaders' Detention In Delhi

JAMMU, Oct 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday staged protests across the Union Territory as part of the party's nationwide call to observe a "Black Day" against the detention of senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

The main demonstration was held in Jammu and led by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla.

Senior Congress leaders and workers, wearing black bands and carrying black flags, raised slogans against the BJP-led government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

The protesters burnt an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and accused the government of suppressing the voice of opposition leaders.

As Congress workers attempted to march from the party office at Shaheedi Chowk towards the city, a heavy police contingent stopped them, leading to a minor scuffle between police personnel and protesters.

Bhalla said Congress and INDIA bloc leaders had been holding protests since Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other MPs were allegedly stopped and detained while holding a peaceful demonstration in Delhi.

“Yesterday, all INDIA bloc leaders also staged a protest before the Gandhi statue. We have been protesting daily since Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were peacefully protesting along with MPs. Force was used to suppress their voice, and we are protesting against it,” Bhalla said.

He said the Congress would continue its protests and demanded accountability for the action against the opposition leaders.

Chief spokesperson and former MLC Ravinder Sharma said Thursday was being observed as a “Black Day” across the country, including every part of Jammu and Kashmir, against the action taken against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other MPs in Delhi.

“Our struggle against this will continue. The police personnel are ours and are protectors of democracy and the rights of common people. Our fight is not with them. They are being used by Modi and Shah,” Sharma said.

He alleged that Congress leaders, ministers and MLAs were prevented from reaching Reasi to participate in the protests.

“Today in Reasi, our leaders, ministers and MLAs were stopped from reaching there. What kind of oppression is this? We are struggling to make the people aware of these issues,” he said.

Former minister and DCC Jammu Urban president Yogesh Sawhney also accused the government of trying to suppress the opposition movement and said Congress workers would continue their struggle to safeguard democracy and the right to vote.

In Srinagar, the protest was led by district party president Adil Farooq.

“On the orders of the Modi-Shah government, the way democracy was murdered yesterday… The kind of behaviour meted out to the party’s senior leaders in Delhi, we are observing a black day against all of this, in support of our party’s voice,” Farooq said.