JK Congress Leaders Detained Outside Lok Bhavan In Jammu; Criticize Delhi Police Action

JAMMU, Jul 21: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra was detained along with dozens of senior party leaders and workers by police on Tuesday evening after the party staged a sit-in protest outside Lok Bhavan here.

The action followed a sit-in protest led by the Congress against the detention of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other prominent leaders of the party in Delhi.

As the news about the Delhi police action reached the party headquarters, Karra led senior party leaders and activists to Lok Bhavan in Panjtirthi area to lodge their protest and chanted slogans demanding resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)