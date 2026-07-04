J&K Congress Chief Writes To CM, Demands Strict Action Over Alleged Manhandling Of MLA

Jammu, Jul 4: Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, demanding a thorough probe over the alleged assault on party MLA Nizam-ud-din Bhat by some National Conference workers.

He called for a thorough investigation into the incident and expressed hope that the chief minister would intervene promptly to restore confidence among alliance partners and uphold the principles of "alliance dharma".

Bhat, the Congress MLA from Bandipora, had alleged that a National Conference MLA's brother and supporters attempted to assault him during an official meeting on Friday.

According to the MLA, Jalal Akbar Lone, brother of Sonawari MLA Hilal Akbar Lone, and his aides disrupted the meeting held to review development works and use of funds in Bandipora, resorted to hooliganism, vandalised the hall and threatened officials.

Terming the incident as "unfortunate", the JK Congress chief condemned the alleged manhandling of the party MLA by NC workers and said "it is a serious departure from democratic norms and against the very spirit of 'alliance dharma'".

Karra said while political differences are a natural part of democracy, there can never be any justification for intimidation or physical confrontation with anyone.

"The fact that such an incident involved constituents of the ruling alliance makes it even more unfortunate and raises serious concerns about mutual respect among alliance partners," he said.

In his letter to Chief Minister Abdullah, the Congress leader sought his personal intervention and an impartial probe to ensure strict action against those responsible.

Karra said the elected representatives in the Union Territory are already functioning under a challenging "dual-control" administrative mechanism, making it all the more necessary for all democratic forces to work together in safeguarding the dignity of elected institutions.

He expressed hope that the chief minister's timely intervention would help restore confidence among alliance partners and uphold the principles of Alliance Dharma.

"Any recurrence of such incidents, or any attempt to justify them, would only weaken the trust and goodwill that are indispensable for the smooth functioning of the coalition and the larger democratic mandate entrusted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he cautioned. (Agencies)