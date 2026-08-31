J&K Cong Urges CM To Intervene For Hike In Stipend Of Medical Interns

Jammu, Aug 31: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra on Monday urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene in the ongoing protest by medical interns and ensure an early and meaningful enhancement in their stipend.

Jammu and Kashmir has probably emerged as the lowest-paying region for MBBS and BDS interns among the states and Union Territories listed in a comparative chart circulated by protesting medical interns, with a monthly stipend of just Rs 12,300, prompting them to launch an indefinite strike on Monday demanding its immediate revision to Rs 30,000.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, Karra said the demand of the protesting medical interns was genuine and deserved "sympathetic and immediate consideration".

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Medical interns constitute an essential part of the healthcare delivery system and shoulder significant responsibilities in hospitals while undergoing their compulsory internship, he said.

"These young doctors routinely work long and demanding hours, including 36-hour shifts, attending to patients and performing their duties with dedication and commitment," Karra said.

He pointed out that the stipend being provided to medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir was considerably lower than that offered in several other parts of the country.

"When interns elsewhere are being provided better financial support for comparable responsibilities and working hours, the demand of our medical interns for a reasonable enhancement in stipend merits serious consideration," he said.

Karra urged Omar to direct the authorities concerned to engage with the protesting interns, listen to their grievances and work towards an early and satisfactory resolution of the issue.

The Congress leader said positive government intervention at this stage would not only address a legitimate concern of the medical fraternity but also boost the morale of young doctors who contribute significantly to the functioning of hospitals and healthcare institutions.

He hoped the government would prioritise the matter and take necessary steps for a meaningful hike in the stipend of medical interns in Jammu and Kashmir, in line with their responsibilities and the prevailing stipends in other parts of the country.

The interns said their stipend had remained unchanged for nearly seven years despite repeated representations and protests, while the cost of living and stipends offered to interns in several other states had increased substantially.

According to the comparative figures displayed by the interns, Odisha tops the list with a monthly stipend of Rs 44,319, followed by West Bengal at Rs 43,099 and Assam at Rs 35,000.

Karnataka pays Rs 30,000, while Kerala offers Rs 27,300 and Delhi and Meghalaya Rs 26,300 each.

The stipend in Telangana is listed at Rs 25,900, while Arunachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh offer Rs 25,000 each. Tamil Nadu's stipend is shown at around Rs 25,000, followed by Haryana at Rs 24,310 and Andhra Pradesh at around Rs 21,840.

Gujarat, Bihar, Goa and Himachal Pradesh are listed at around Rs 20,000 a month, while Puducherry offers Rs 18,000.