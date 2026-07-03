Srinagar, Jul 3: Congress MLA from Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat, alleged that a National Conference MLA's brother and supporters attempted to assault him during an official meeting on Friday.

Jalal Akbar Lone, brother of Sonawari MLA Hilal Akbar Lone, and his aides disrupted the meeting held to review development works and use of funds in Bandipora, resorted to hooliganism, vandalised the hall and threatened officials, Bhat said.

The Bandipora MLA said that during the meeting, some participants objected to the discussions and walked out. They later returned with Jalal Lone and others.

"Jalal Akbar Lone and his supporters stormed into the meeting hall, vandalised the premises and attempted to intimidate officials," Bhat told reporters, adding, "They damaged doors and window panes of the hall and created panic."

Police are aware of the issue, he said, calling for urgent action.

"This is not the first time he has done so. This has been happening," Bhat said.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the Congress MLA urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to intervene, warning that such incidents could impact the NC-Congress alliance.

"If Omar Abdullah does not intervene and stop his own people from indulging in hooliganism and maligning alliance partners, it will have an impact on the alliance. Congress is a national party; we will not tolerate this," he said.

Asserting that such "hooliganism and humiliation" would have long-term consequences on Jammu and Kashmir's politics, Bhat said that "these goondas are to be shown the door".

"The situation is very sensitive today. The chief minister should be well aware of his difficulties. Elements like these add to his troubles. If the alliance continues to be a victim of this hooliganism and humiliation, it will have long-term consequences on the state's politics," Bhat said. (PTI)