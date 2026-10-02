J&K Cong Holds Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Srinagar, Oct 2: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday staged a protest here against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR row, demanding his arrest.

Scores of Congress leaders and workers assembled at the party headquarters at M A Road here. They tried to march towards the main road, but were stopped by police, who did not allow them to step outside the party office complex.

The protestors, carrying placards that read "Election Chor of India Gyanesh Kumar" and "bye bye fair elections in India", raised slogans against Kumar and the Central government.

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Speaking to reporters, the party's Srinagar district president Adil Farooq said every sector in the country has come under attack and is being destroyed.

He said the Congress party will ensure punishment for all those involved in "treachery" and attack on democracy, and for "betraying the country".

Farooq appealed to Kumar to either become an approver, a witness, or ready to face jail.