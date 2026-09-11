J&K Cong Chief Slams Abdullah Over 'Want Kashmiris In Jail' Remark In Vande Mataram Row

SRINAGAR, Sep 11: Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for saying that failure to comply with the Centre’s direction on singing the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ could land Kashmiris in jail, calling his remarks “highly unfortunate” and “detached from reality”.

Earlier, while reacting to the controversy over the full version of the national song being played at a film festival, Abdullah asserted that it was a statutory requirement, and questioned whether the Congress wanted Kashmiris to be jailed.

In response, Karra pointed out that Keralam had decided to sing only the first two stanzas and that no one was put behind bars.