J&K CM Omar Abdullah Seeks Constructive Debate In Autumn Session

Srinagar, Sep 21: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, which began in Srinagar on Monday, is an opportunity for meaningful debate and discussion on the issues faced by the public.

"The Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly commenced in Srinagar today. The chief minister said the session would provide an opportunity for meaningful debate, constructive deliberations and discussion on issues concerning the welfare and aspirations of the people," the CM's office said in a post on X.

The seven-day autumn session of the assembly commenced on a stormy note as the opposition BJP tried to corner the Abdullah government on various public issues.

Advertisement

The treasury benches raised the issue of J-K's statehood and demanded its immediate restoration. (AGENCIES)