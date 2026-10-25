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Home / Latest News / J&K CM Omar Abdullah Flags Off Kashmir Marathon

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Flags Off Kashmir Marathon

SRINAGAR, Oct 25: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday flagged off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon here. More than 1,800 athletes from across the country and abroad are taking part in the event, officials said....

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Daily Excelsior
07:22 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 25: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday flagged off the third edition of the Kashmir Marathon here.

More than 1,800 athletes from across the country and abroad are taking part in the event, officials said.

The Kashmir Marathon has become one of the elite athletics events of the country. The prize money this year is Rs 3.17 crore, with the winner in the open category bagging Rs 25 lakh.

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