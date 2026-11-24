Jammu, Nov 25: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Sajjan Singh Yadav on Tuesday began his familiarisation tour of the Union Territory with a visit to Rajouri district, where he reviewed administration and developmental initiatives, particularly in the sports sector.

He said that the government will prepare a comprehensive master plan to improve sports infrastructure in Rajouri district and provide better opportunities to budding sportspersons.

This was his first visit to a district outside Jammu, since assuming charge as chief secretary on November 18.

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A 1995-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, Yadav interacted with young sportspersons, participated in sporting activities with them and administered a pledge as part of a cleanliness campaign, officials said.

Soon after his arrival, he visited the Dr Raj Kumar Thappa Memorial and Museum, built in memory of the then additional district development commissioner who was killed in Pakistani shelling on May 10, 2025, following Operation Sindoor.

The chief secretary made a whirlwind visit to various areas of Rajouri city and was briefed about the flood-damaged areas, they said.

He also reviewed sports activities under the Khelo India scheme in the presence of senior district officials and administered an oath to players under the Nasha Mukt campaign.

"I am happy that Rajouri is the first district I have visited after joining, and I am feeling very good here. The enthusiasm of the children and the district administration is wonderful. We also participated in some sporting activities with the children, interacted with them and administered a pledge as part of the cleanliness campaign," he said.

He said the district has good sports facilities and several Khelo India centres, including a boxing centre, and directed the deputy commissioner to prepare a comprehensive master plan to improve sports infrastructure and bring more children and people into sporting activities.

The chief secretary said the government wants to ensure that young people remain healthy and get more opportunities to participate in sporting activities.

He described Khelo India as an excellent initiative, saying it provided a platform to talented players from Rajouri who had earlier lacked opportunities to showcase their abilities, and provided young sportspersons with platforms, experienced mentors and necessary facilities.

Yadav said he wanted more sporting disciplines to be introduced through Khelo India and the Sports Authority of India, besides the induction of qualified coaches and better training for sports teachers.

"Our aim is to produce national and international medal winners from this region who can become an inspiration for other children," he said.

Responding to a question on the sporting potential of Rajouri, he said the district had immense talent in athletics, badminton, volleyball, boxing and cricket, which needed to be identified and nurtured, and added that, "I want the next Dhoni to emerge from here and the next Sachin Tendulkar to come from Rajouri itself."