J&K Chamber of Independent Power Producers calls on Lt. Governor

Jammu : A deputation of J&K Chamber of Independent Power Producers, called on Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The deputation put forth various issues of Independent Power Producers of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir including rationalization of water usage charges for Small Hydro-Power sector.

The Lt. Governor assured the deputation that the issues raised by them would be looked into meticulously. He said that the Small Hydro-Power projects can play a critical role in improving the overall energy scenario particularly for remote areas of J&K.