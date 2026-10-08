City Gas Distribution Policy To Modernise Energy Infrastructure In J&K: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Oct 8: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy 2026 is a major step towards expanding access to clean fuel, strengthening industrial competitiveness and modernising the energy infrastructure in the Union Territory.

The CGD Policy was notified following its approval by the Council of Ministers earlier.

The policy establishes a clear, investor-friendly and time-bound framework to expand the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across households, commercial establishments, industries and the transport sector.

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"The City Gas Distribution Policy will help expand access to clean and reliable energy while creating an enabling environment for industry and investment. It is an important step towards building a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable energy future for Jammu and Kashmir," the chief minister said.

He said the policy envisages phased expansion of City Gas Distribution networks across all 20 districts, bringing cleaner and reliable natural gas closer to consumers while supporting the transition away from conventional fuels.

A key focus of the policy is to simplify and accelerate project implementation through single-window, time-bound clearances, and streamlined procedures for establishing CNG stations and standardised Right of Way norms, he said.

It also provides priority gas connectivity to major industrial estates -- including those in Kathua, Samba and Pulwama -- to support industrial growth and improve access to reliable energy, he added.

The expansion of PNG and CNG infrastructure is expected to provide safer, cleaner and more affordable energy options, reduce fuel costs, improve industrial efficiency and competitiveness, and encourage greater investment in the emerging clean energy sector.

The policy would also provide an impetus to local employment, apprenticeships and skill development, creating new opportunities in the construction, operation and maintenance of gas distribution infrastructure and associated services.

Abdullah congratulated Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma and the Department on the notification of the policy.

He described it as an important step towards cleaner growth, sustainable development and a modern energy ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.