J&K can produce national, international marathon athletes: LG

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Oct 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir could produce national and international marathon champions if promising athletes received sustained institutional support.

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Addressing the award ceremony of the third Kashmir Marathon in Srinagar, Sinha called upon the Tourism Department, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council and private institutions to provide professional training and mentorship to local marathon winners to help them compete at national and international levels.

The LG said the event should become a stepping stone for young athletes from Jammu and Kashmir rather than remain a one-day sporting achievement.

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"Tourism Department, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, and private institutions must provide trainers for today's local winners, support and mentor them, and guide them so that, building upon this marathon, they can reach national and international tournaments. I want the medal won by local youth at today's Kashmir Marathon to mark the beginning of a new journey," he said.

Congratulating the winners, Sinha said every medal represented years of dedication, perseverance and determination.

The LG said that participants who completed the race despite physical exhaustion deserved recognition alongside those who secured podium positions.

Welcoming the introduction of a separate category for runners from Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said sporting talent existed in every corner of the country, but opportunities were not equally accessible.

The LG said the marathon had opened new avenues for young athletes, particularly those from remote areas of the Union Territory, to demonstrate their abilities.

Highlighting the growing profile of the Kashmir Marathon, Sinha said the event had gained recognition among international runners and helped establish Srinagar as a destination for major long-distance running competitions.

He said participants arriving from different parts of India and abroad would also serve as ambassadors of Jammu and Kashmir by sharing their experiences of the region's hospitality and natural beauty.

Emphasising the importance of physical fitness, Sinha said marathons could encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles and raise awareness about lifestyle-related diseases.

"Marathons inspire people to make a new beginning towards a healthy life. I am fully confident that the sight of young participants and also senior runners above the age of 50 in this very Kashmir Marathon can inspire lakhs of people to take a step forward and at least include a daily walk in their routine," he said.

Calling upon young people to take responsibility for their future, the LG said determination, discipline and collective effort were essential for building a developed India and a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir.

"Shaping the future in the right direction lies in our own hands. Today, it is essential that we take responsibility for our own tomorrow and, through determined effort, create a new history," he said.

Sinha also commended Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces for what he described as their contribution towards creating an atmosphere conducive to hosting major international sporting events over the past six years.