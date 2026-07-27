J&K Business Rules File Still Pending, Will Take Up Matter With Centre If Delayed: CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, July 27: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the file relating to the Union Territory’s business rules is still pending and has not yet been cleared.

Speaking to reporters, Omar said the government is awaiting the final decision on the file. He, however, assured that if there is any further delay in its approval, the matter will be taken up with the Central Government to expedite the process.

“The business rules file is still pending. We are waiting for it, and if it gets delayed further, we will take up the issue with the Centre,” the Chief Minister said.

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The business rules are considered crucial for defining the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and streamlining governance under the existing Union Territory framework.

Omar reiterated that the government remains committed to ensuring that all pending administrative matters are resolved through constructive engagement with the Centre.(KNC)