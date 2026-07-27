J&K BOSE Notifies Revised Date-Sheet For Annual (Private)/Bi-Annual 2026 Exams

SRINAGAR, Jul 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (J&K BOSE) has notified the revised date sheet for the conduct of Annual (Private)/Bi-annual 2026 examinations of Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Higher Secondary Part-I (11th Class), Higher Secondary Part - II (12th Class) and Jammu & Kashmir State Open School (JKSOS 12th Class) which were postponed earlier.

Accordingly, the Board has advised the entire stakeholder to take necessary steps for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination at the designated examination centres as per the revised date-sheet.