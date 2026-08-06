J&K-born IAS officer Arjun Gupta posted to Delhi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has posted J&K-born IAS officer Arjun Gupta in the Delhi segment of the AGMUT cadre.

The 2024 batch IAS officer from Jammu, Gupta has been posted as Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development in New Delhi. He secured All India Rank 32 in the UPSC CSE 2023 and joined the 2024 batch of the AGMUT cadre.