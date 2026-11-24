JAMMU, Nov 24: Coming down heavily on attempts to politicise the Amarnath Yatra track widening issue, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Tuesday accused critics of practising selective environmental activism and applying double standards, asserting that it would firmly oppose any move to communalise development, undermine the annual pilgrimage or disturb peace in the valley.

A video showing an excavator deployed near the high-altitude Sheshnag Lake, a high-risk glacial lake, in the south Kashmir Anantnag district has sparked widespread outrage, with political parties, religious leaders, and environmentalists demanding an immediate halt to the activity along the Amarnath cave route.

However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) -- the executing agency for the works -- said the post-Amarnath Yatra works are being carried out in compliance with all applicable safety norms and environmental safeguards.

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"What is being projected as an environmental issue increasingly appears to be an attempt to manufacture controversy, disturb the peaceful atmosphere and exploit religious sentiments for narrow political gains," JK BJP spokesperson and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina said in a statement.

Without naming any party or individual, Raina said attempts are being made by political parties and opportunistic leaders to revive the Amarnath land controversy and communalise the issue.

He said the controversy followed the elimination of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Lateef Bhat in Kulgam on November 18, and the Home Minister's declaration about the elimination of the last known Kashmiri terrorist commander.

"After failing to mobilise public sentiment against security operations over frisking and restrictions during the eight-day cordon and search operation, these political elements had found a new pretext in the Amarnath Yatra track-widening issue," he claimed.

The BJP leader said the BRO has clarified that the work concerns widening and stabilisation of vulnerable stretches of the existing Chandanwariâ€“Amarnath track to ease congestion and improve pilgrim safety, while maintaining that environmental safeguards are being followed.

"Every project needs approval and strict watch of the NGT (National Green Tribunal). Projects, as has been clarified by the BRO, unlike under previous regimes, have been undertaken in accordance with prescribed safety norms and environmental safeguards," he said.

He said ecological concerns cannot become an excuse for communal mobilisation or political intimidation.

"The BJP would like to ask these self-appointed guardians of Kashmir's environment one simple question: Where does their environmental concern disappear when other major infrastructure projects are undertaken in the region? Why is there no comparable outrage over the environmental impact of the Mughal Road, whose construction has fragmented vital wildlife habitats in the Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary, home to the endangered markhor (Capra falconeri)?" he asked.

Raina also questioned the silence over tree felling for power transmission infrastructure and works along the flood channel, asking why these projects did not attract similar environmental scrutiny and political rhetoric.

He cited reports of a sharp decline in the markhor population, from 45â€“55 in 2004 to just three in 2022â€“23, alongside ecological concerns linked to road construction, landslides and tourism waste.

The BJP leader said the Mughal Road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with Shopian in south Kashmir, which passes through high-altitude Pir Ki Gali, and its proposed tunnel had consistently been projected as key development and connectivity projects, stressing that environmental safeguards must apply equally to all infrastructure works.

He maintained that environmental protection should not be used as a political tool against the Amarnath Yatra, asserting that improving the safety and accessibility of the sacred pilgrimage route cannot be portrayed as an assault on Kashmir's ecology or identity.

"The Amarnath Yatra is a sacred national pilgrimage, not a communal provocation. Improving the safety and accessibility of an established pilgrimage route cannot automatically be portrayed as an assault on Kashmir's ecology or identity," he said.

Calling for environmental concerns to be assessed through scientific evidence and expert opinion, he cautioned against attempts to communalise development and disturb peace in Kashmir, adding that the BJP would oppose any such move.

"Kashmir has suffered enough from the politics of separatism, fear and manufactured grievances. Its people deserve development, peace and responsible politics-not another round of divisive agitation.

"Let environmental concerns be decided by scientific evidence, expert assessment and established laws-not by political convenience," he said. (Agencies)