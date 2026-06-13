J&K BJP highlights achievements under 12 years of Modi Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 12: Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP today highlighted key developments and achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that J&K has witnessed huge transformation from terrorism to tourism in the last 12 years.

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Organizing a special programme here today on “12 Saal Bemisal” to celebrate the 12 years of the PM Modi-led Government at the Centre, top party leaders sought to convince the gathering of media persons how Modi Government changed narrative on India’s image from a soft power to emerging world power.

BJP J&K president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma, MP from Jammu-Reasi constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma, LoP Sunil Sharma, MLA Vikram Randhawa, Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi, Spokesperson Zorawar Singh Jamwal, along with senior party leaders and workers, attended the event.

MP and J&K BJP president Sat Sharma said that under PM Modi, India is gradually marching on the path of development and will become a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. “As citizens of this country, everyone has to play their role in nation-building,” he said, while wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a healthy life.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, in his address, said that PM Modi’s contribution to the nation cannot be matched. “He has made India proud on international forums,” he said.

In his opening remarks, LoP Sunil Sharma claimed that very beginning of BJP rule under PM Modi laid the foundation for fulfilling the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. “It is not only 12 years of Governance but also a vision of leadership and progress, and it will be written as a golden chapter in history,” he said, adding that PM Modi changed the narrative, and his decision-making ability received appreciation on global platforms.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Sharma said that the Modi Government transformed the region over the past 12 years, adding, “Separatism and terrorism have come to an end, and in the last 18 months, there has been no recruitment of youth into any terrorist outfit.”

J&K BJP Chief Spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, in his concluding remarks, said, “PM Modi changed ‘Scamraj’ into ‘Ramraj’. We are progressing in every sector. The Modi Government believes in developing self-confidence, and this is what he is inculcating among Indians.”

Spokesperson Zorawar Singh Jamwal also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his achievements and for transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a “Naya Jammu and Kashmir” that is witnessing peace and prosperity.

A brief documentary on the 12 years of PM Modi’s Government was also screened on the occasion.