J&K being made to pay price for BJP’s anti-people policies: Karra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: The District Congress Committee (DCC) Jammu Urban today organised a “Chaupal Par Charcha” programme at Ward No. 31, Puran Nagar, near Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu Urban, to openly discuss “Chanda Chori” and other issues affecting their daily lives and the wider political and economic situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

The programme was presided over by JKPCC president and MLA Tariq Hameed Karra, along with PCC Working president Raman Bhalla and former Minister and president DCC Jammu Urban Yogesh Sawhney. The programme was organised by senior Congress leader Th Manmohan Singh and witnessed the participation of Congress leaders, workers and local residents.

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During the interaction, Congress leaders extensively discussed rising inflation, unemployment, the continued downgrading of Jammu & Kashmir, and the BJP’s policies that were allegedly burdening the people of the Union Territory. Particular concern was expressed over the reported 15 percent increase in helicopter service charges for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, with Congress leaders questioning the impact of such decisions on ordinary devotees and the local economy.

Addressing the gathering, Tariq Hameed Karra said that people of Jammu & Kashmir were facing a combination of economic hardship, unemployment and political uncertainty, while the Government continued to avoid accountability on issues that directly affected their lives. He said that inflation had made household budgets increasingly difficult to manage, with common people struggling to meet the rising costs of essential commodities, education, healthcare and transportation. He further said that unemployment remains one of the biggest challenges confronting the youth of J&K, who despite being educated and qualified are being denied adequate employment opportunities.

Karra claimed that the continued downgrade of Jammu & Kashmir has deeply hurt the aspirations and dignity of its people and that the restoration of statehood remains a legitimate and urgent demand. “The people of J&K cannot be expected to remain silent while their political rights, economic interests and dignity are continuously compromised,” he said, adding that Congress would continue to raise these concerns from every available platform.

Addressing the public, Raman Bhalla said that the Congress party has deliberately chosen the “Chaupal Par Charcha” format to engage directly with people in their neighbourhoods and expose the Chanda Chori scam. He said that the people of J&K deserve restoration of their statehood, rights and dignity, and that Congress would continue to stand with them in their struggle.

Yogesh Sawhney said that the overwhelming response to the “Chaupal Par Charcha” programme demonstrated that the public is also enraged about the Chanda Chori issues along with myriad of other critical issues affecting them.