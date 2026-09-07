J&K becoming fully literate fulfils Sheikh Abdullah’s dream: Ch Ramzan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 6: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Additional General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan today congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir on achieving a 98.43 per cent literacy rate under ULLAS-NBSK and attaining the status of a fully literate region.

Describing the achievement as historic and a matter of pride, Ramzan said it was the result of the sustained efforts of teachers, education officers, volunteers, social workers, students and learners who worked to take education to every household and settlement across J&K.

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He said the contribution of the teaching community, in particular, must be recognised as teachers have a key role in building an educated and aware society.

Ramzan said the achievement also fulfilled the vision of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who had worked decades ago to spread education and make it accessible to all sections of society.

He said that at the time Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah began his efforts to promote education, the literacy rate in Jammu and Kashmir was around 6 per cent and educational opportunities were largely limited to privileged sections of society.

He said Sheikh Abdullah viewed education as a tool for social and political awakening and believed that no society could progress unless every child and every section of society had equal access to education.

Ramzan said the National Conference and Sheikh Abdullah made promotion of education a key priority by establishing schools, expanding educational opportunities and encouraging access to education among poor and disadvantaged sections.

He said Sheikh Abdullah's vision went beyond literacy and aimed at creating an empowered, enlightened and self-confident society where education, knowledge and social justice could drive progress.