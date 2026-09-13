J&K Bank wins National award for best CSR practices

Excelsior Correspondent

BENGALURU, Sept 12: J&K Bank has been conferred the “Best Corporate Social Responsibility Overall Practices” award at the 13th National CSR Leadership Congress & Awards, recognising its institution-wide commitment to sustainable social development through structured and need-based interventions.

Zonal Head (Bengaluru) Shadab Mehboob received the award on behalf of the Bank at a function held on Friday at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru. The ceremony was part of a day-long CSR conference where experts discussed emerging trends in the sector.

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MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “For J&K Bank, CSR is not a peripheral obligation but an extension of our institutional purpose. This award validates our approach of taking meaningful, need-based interventions to underserved communities, particularly across J&K and Ladakh.”

He said the Bank’s CSR programme is evolving into a platform for inclusive and sustainable development, with healthcare, education, livelihood generation, disability inclusion, environmental sustainability and grassroots sports at its core.

It also covers rural development, women empowerment, art and culture, and support for armed forces veterans, he said.

The Bank’s initiatives include cardiac and breast-cancer screening in underserved areas, solar-powered sanitation facilities, plantation drives and waste management.

It also provides affordable meals to attendants of hospital patients and promotes skill development for grassroots economic empowerment.

The awards recognize organizations that have embedded social responsibility into their institutional strategies and created demonstrable benefits for communities and the environment.