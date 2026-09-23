J&K Bank to issue recruitment notification for J&K, Ladakh posts soon

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 22: The J&K Bank will soon issue a recruitment notification for posts of associates and officers in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said today.

He made the announcement while responding to a query during the 88th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the bank's shareholders held at SKICC here.

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The AGM was chaired by the bank's Part-time Non-Executive Chairman S Krishnan in the presence of Chatterjee and other members of the Board of Directors, including Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Shailendra Kumar, representing the J&K Government, the majority shareholder and promoter, and Commissioner and Secretary, Finance Department, Ladakh, Tsewang Tharchin.

Along with a large number of valued shareholders, the meeting was attended by the Bank's Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, Chief General Managers, General Managers, Deputy General Managers, Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer, Scrutinizer, auditors and other senior officers, besides members of the media fraternity.

Addressing the shareholders, Krishnan said the bank's progress should be measured not only by its size but also by its contribution to the economic and social transformation of the region and beyond.

He highlighted the bank's role in promoting entrepreneurship and said its participation in Mission YUVA was significant in creating opportunities for a new generation.

He also stressed the importance of digital transformation, saying technology should help make banking simpler, safer and more accessible for customers.

The MD and CEO Amitava Chatterjee said the J&K Bank maintained its growth despite challenging circumstances and recorded its fourth consecutive year of record profitability.

The net profit reached an all-time high of Rs 2,363 crore in 2025-26, registering a year-on-year growth of 13.5 per cent, he said.

Chatterjee said the bank's growth continued in the current financial year and its total business crossed the Rs 3 lakh crore mark by June 2026.

He described the achievement as significant, noting that the bank had increased its total business from Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore in a relatively short period.

The MD & CEO said the bank's profitability, asset quality, efficiency and capital strength had improved together.

He added that the focus would remain on the quality and sustainability of earnings rather than growth alone.

On digital banking, Chatterjee said investments in digital platforms, data analytics, cybersecurity and process automation had improved customer experience and operational efficiency.

Digital transactions also grew by up to 94 per cent during 2025-26, he said.

He said the bank would continue to invest in its employees and technology, strengthen cybersecurity and improve customer experience as it worked towards becoming the "Bank of Choice".

During the AGM, DGM and Company Secretary Mohammad Shafi Mir presented the Auditor's Report, CAG comments and Secretarial Audit Report and briefed shareholders about the business items taken up at the meeting.

The AGM concluded with a question-answer session, during which shareholders raised various issues and Chatterjee responded to their queries.

Shareholders also appreciated the bank's performance during 2025-26.