J&K Bank ties up with SBI Life to expand insurance services

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: J&K Bank has entered into a corporate agency agreement with SBI Life Insurance to offer a wider range of life insurance products to its customers through the Bank's branch network across the country.

The partnership aims to provide customers with greater access to protection, savings, retirement and child-focused insurance plans while promoting financial security and insurance awareness.

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The agreement was signed by the representatives of both organisations in the presence of senior officials, including the Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of J&K Bank and SBI Life Insurance, along with other top executives.

Speaking on the occasion, J&K Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitava Chatterjee said the partnership strengthens the Bank's customer-centric approach by expanding the choice of insurance products available to customers.

He said the collaboration will enable customers to select life insurance plans that best match their financial needs and long-term goals.

He added that the partnership combines the strengths of two trusted institutions and builds on the confidence that J&K Bank has earned over the years in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and other parts of the country.

SBI Life Managing Director and CEO Amit Jhingran said the partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to improve insurance penetration and help families build financial resilience.

He said life insurance is an essential part of financial planning as it provides security to families and helps protect their future aspirations.

He added that the collaboration supports the national goal of "Insurance for All by 2047" by making life insurance more accessible and encouraging people to include financial protection in their long-term savings plans.

Under the partnership, J&K Bank customers will be able to access SBI Life's range of insurance products through the Bank's branches.

Both organisations will also conduct awareness initiatives to educate customers about the importance of life insurance and help them make informed decisions to secure their families and future financial needs.