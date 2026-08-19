J&K Bank signs Salary Package MoUs with FIL Industries, Udhampur school

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: J&K Bank has strengthened its institutional partnerships by signing two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) under its Corporate Salary Package with FIL Industries Private Limited in Srinagar and Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth Higher Secondary School in Udhampur.

In Srinagar, Zonal Head (Srinagar) Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar signed the agreement on behalf of J&K Bank, while Managing Director FIL Industries Junaid Altaf Bukhari represented the company. Cluster Head Syed Tasaduq Madni, Branch Head (SSI) Ubaid Ashraf and senior officials of both organizations were present.

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The agreement will bring nearly 600 employees of FIL Industries, one of the leading business groups in J&K, under the Bank's Corporate Salary Package. Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar said the partnership would deepen the Bank's longstanding institutional relationship with FIL Industries while providing employees customised banking benefits, preferential products, enhanced digital convenience and need-based financial solutions.

Cluster Head Syed Tasaduq Madni briefed the participants about the package, including specialized salary accounts, preferential loan facilities, insurance coverage and digital banking services.

In Udhampur, J&K Bank entered into a similar arrangement with Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth Higher Secondary School, which has more than 165 employees. Zonal Head (Udhampur) Arjun Singh Rathore signed the MoU on behalf of the Bank, while Chairperson Chinmay Jyoti represented the school.

Arjun Singh Rathore said the partnership reflected the Bank's commitment to meaningful institutional relationships through customer-centric and technology-driven banking solutions.

The ceremony was attended by Cluster Head (Udhampur) Ritesh Sharma, Branch Head (Shakti Nagar) Nikhil Grover, Chief Manager Sanjeev Gupta, Admin Officer Brahmrishi Bawra School Jeetender Kumar, Principal Ashwani Kumar, and Bank officials Sunil Mansotra and Asmita Malgotra.

Through the partnerships, J&K Bank will offer customized salary accounts, retail-credit facilities, insurance benefits and enhanced digital services to employees of both institutions.