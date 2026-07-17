J&K Bank signs MoUs with 2 institutions to expand corporate salary package

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: J&K Bank has expanded its Corporate Salary Package (CSP) portfolio by signing separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Kamla Hospital, Bishnah, and New Style Fabricators Pvt. Ltd., a leading automobile dealership in Jammu.

Under the agreements, employees of both organisations will be able to avail the Bank's Corporate Salary Package, which offers customised banking products, preferential services and digital banking facilities.

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The agreement with New Style Fabricators covers 303 employees.

The MoUs were signed by J&K Bank Zonal Head (Jammu) Chandrika Parihar on behalf of the Bank, while Bharat Bhushan signed for Kamla Hospital and Director Sudershan Wazir represented New Style Fabricators Pvt. Ltd.

The signing ceremonies were attended by In-charge Liabilities (Jammu Division) Nishu Mahajan and senior officials of the Bank and the two organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrika Parihar said the Bank remains committed to strengthening partnerships with reputed institutions by offering customer-focused banking solutions.

Nishu Mahajan highlighted that the Corporate Salary Package provides employees with a wide range of customised banking products, special benefits and digital banking services to meet their financial needs.

The Bank said the two partnerships further strengthen its corporate outreach and institutional banking portfolio.