J&K Bank Signs MoU With Directorate Of Census Operations For Population Enumeration Awareness

SRINAGAR, Jul 9: The J&K Bank on Thursday inked a maiden strategic partnership with the Directorate of Census Operations, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, for the Census 2027 population enumeration awareness.

Reinforcing its commitment to nation-building and public service, J&K Bank signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) -- the first-of-its-kind in the country, with the Directorate of Census Operations, J-K and Ladakh, a spokesman of the bank said.

He said the MoU is to collaborate on media, publicity and public awareness activities for the upcoming population enumeration phase of Census 2027 in the UTs of J-K and Ladakh.