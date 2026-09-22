J&K Bank Signs MoU With BGSBU To Strengthen Banking Services For University Community

RAJOURI, Sept 22: Jammu & Kashmir Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), marking a significant step towards strengthening the institutional association between the Bank and the University.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Registrar BGSBU Ravi Kumar Sihag and Deputy General Manager (DGM), J&K Bank Rajeev Kumar Dingra along with Assistant General Manager (AGM Ashish Jamwal; CP & AO, BGSBU Qamar Rehman and Branch Head, J&K Bank, BGSBU Branch Ashok Rotra.

The collaboration aims to facilitate convenient, efficient and technology-enabled banking services for the University community, including faculty members, staff and students. The MoU will provide a structured framework for enhanced banking support, improved service delivery and wider access to financial services within the University campus.

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Speaking on the occasion, representatives from J&K Bank reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to providing customer-centric banking solutions and strengthening its institutional partnerships, particularly with educational institutions.

The signing of the MoU marks an important milestone in the relationship between J&K Bank and BGSBU, reflecting the Bank’s continued commitment to supporting educational institutions and contributing to the financial and digital empowerment of the communities they serve.