J&K Bank signs CSP MoUs with 3 institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: J&K Bank has signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) under its Corporate Salary Package (CSP) with Delhi Public School (DPS) Budgam, HK Automobiles Pvt. Ltd. (HK Hyundai) and Himalayan Motors, extending customised banking benefits to 887 employees.

The MoU with DPS Budgam covers 341 employees and was signed by Zonal Head (Budgam) Layek Ahmad Jan on behalf of the bank and Soz on behalf of the school.

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Cluster Head (Budgam) Wasim Ahmad Qadri, Branch Head (Humhama) Sheikh Nazima Asad and other officials were present.

The bank also signed an agreement with HK Automobiles Pvt. Ltd., covering 141 employees.

Zonal Head (Srinagar) Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar and Director HK Automobiles Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din signed the agreement.

Directors Mohammad Sultan Mir and Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Cluster Head Syed Tasaduq Madni, Branch Head (Pantha Chowk) Sabba Rafiq and other officials attended the event.

In another agreement, 405 employees of Himalayan Motors were brought under the CSP. The MoU was signed by Zonal Head (Srinagar) Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar on behalf of the bank and Managing Partners Ghulam Mohammad Beigh and Bashir Ahmad Beigh on behalf of the company.

Cluster Head Subuhi Yaseen, Branch Head (BP Batmaloo) Muzaffar Hussain and other officials were present.

The bank said the partnerships were aimed at strengthening its institutional relationships and providing employees with customised financial solutions, enhanced banking facilities and seamless services.

During the signing ceremonies, the bank's Cluster Heads briefed representatives of the three institutions about the features and benefits available under the Corporate Salary Package.