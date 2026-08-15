Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 14: J&K Bank has facilitated the settlement of life insurance claims worth Rs 2.55 crore in favour of the legal heirs of a deceased high net worth individual (HNI) customer of its Residency Road branch here.

The settlement, covering multiple insurance policies, provided timely financial assistance to the bereaved family and highlighted the importance of adequate life insurance cover in securing the financial future of dependents.

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At a function organised to mark the settlement, J&K Bank Zonal Head, Srinagar, Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar, along with PNB MetLife Associate Director and Relationship Head Irfan Ali Zargar, handed over a symbolic claim-settlement cheque to Residency Road Branch Head Tajamul Qadri.

Project Head Sheikh Yasir Arafat, Regional Manager Sajid Ali Khan and Zonal Insurance Coordinator Tahseena were also present.

The J&K Bank Zonal Head, Srinagar, Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar said the settlement demonstrated the importance of insurance protection during difficult times and helped families maintain financial stability after the loss of a loved one.

He urged customers to periodically assess their insurance needs and choose suitable insurance solutions to secure the long-term financial well-being of their families. Irfan Ali Zargar said every claim reflected the trust customers placed in the institutions, adding that insurance was not only about financial protection but also about standing by customers and their families during difficult times.

The settlement also highlighted the partnership between J&K Bank and PNB MetLife in expanding financial protection and providing customer-centric insurance solutions.