J&K Bank secures ‘Best Bank Award’ for Digital Transformation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: J&K Bank has won the Best Bank Award for Digital Transformation in Banking at the Navabharat BFSI Summit & Awards - 2026 in Mumbai. This accolade highlights the Bank's successful deployment of cutting-edge technology to transform customer-facing banking services.

Zonal Head (Mumbai) Irfan Kawoosa received the award on behalf of the Bank during the ceremony held at Taj President, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

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Commenting on the achievement, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said that the recognition belongs to the entire J&K Bank family, whose commitment and adaptability continue to drive the Bank's transformation into a future-ready financial institution.

He further said, "For us, digital transformation is about simplifying banking, improving accessibility and delivering seamless, reliable services across geographies and customer segments. This award recognizes our sustained efforts to build a secure, agile and customer-centric digital banking ecosystem."

"While we continue to modernize our technology architecture and leverage data-driven capabilities, customer trust and information security remain central to the progress of our digital journey", Chatterjee added.

The Navabharat BFSI Summit & Awards -2026 had brought together leaders and experts from banking, financial services, insurance and financial technology to deliberate on the evolving dynamics of India's BFSI ecosystem. The summit featured knowledge sessions on digital transformation, AI-driven compliance, digital onboarding, fintech innovation and systemic risk mitigation.