J&K Bank sanctions over 30,000 loans under Mission YUVA

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 15: J&K Bank has sanctioned more than 30,000 loans under the Government's flagship Mission YUVA initiative, reaffirming its commitment to promoting youth entrepreneurship and self-employment across Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a statement issued by the bank, it has so far sanctioned 30,063 loans under the scheme, while loans have already been disbursed in over 26,580 cases, helping thousands of young entrepreneurs establish their ventures.

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Describing the achievement as a significant milestone, J&K Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitava Chatterjee congratulated the Bank's staff for their efforts in implementing the programme.

He said the milestone reflects the dedication of employees across the Bank's network in supporting the Government's employment generation initiative.

Chatterjee said Mission YUVA is aimed at empowering youth through entrepreneurship and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

He reiterated the Bank's commitment to achieving all assigned targets within the stipulated timeframe while ensuring timely financial assistance and necessary support to deserving entrepreneurs.