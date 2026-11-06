J&K Bank rolls out RAHAT-2026 for NPA borrowers

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 5: J&K Bank today launched a special one-time settlement scheme, RAHAT-2026, offering borrowers with non-performing asset (NPA) accounts and principal outstanding of up to Rs 5 crore an opportunity to settle their liabilities.

The scheme will remain open for applications until February 4, 2027.

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According to the bank's Impaired Assets Portfolio Management Department (IAPMD), the initiative is aimed at reducing NPAs, accelerating recoveries and providing stressed borrowers with a structured mechanism to settle their outstanding liabilities.

The scheme covers two categories of borrowers. The first comprises those with principal NPA outstanding of less than Rs 25 lakh, while the second includes borrowers with outstanding principal amounts ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 5 crore.

Accounts classified as Doubtful (DF-I, DF-II and DF-III), Loss Assets, Technically Written-Off Accounts (TWOs) and Recoverable Loans and Advances (RLAs) as on June 30, 2026, will be eligible for consideration under the scheme.

The reference principal balance for determining settlement eligibility, including in the case of TWO and RLA accounts, will be worked out in accordance with the provisions laid down in the scheme guidelines.

To ensure implementation within the stipulated framework, the bank has directed all branches, Integrated Asset Recovery Centres (IARCs) and Zonal Integrated Asset Recovery Centres (ZIARCs) to identify eligible accounts and process settlement applications in accordance with the prescribed eligibility criteria, standard operating procedures and approval mechanism.

The bank describes RAHAT-2026 as a pre-approved, uniform and non-discretionary settlement initiative, requiring all eligible cases to be considered on the basis of approved parameters. It rules out case-to-case discretion or differential treatment outside the prescribed framework.

Setting an institutional recovery target under the initiative, the bank has directed operational levels to make concerted efforts to reduce at least 90 per cent of the eligible portfolio.

This will involve proactive outreach to identify eligible borrowers and encourage them to avail themselves of the settlement facility.

The bank also lays down a separate scrutiny mechanism for cases involving borrowers with principal NPA outstanding of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 5 crore.

Such cases will be referred to the concerned departments for staff accountability and examination of fraud- or wilful defaulter-related aspects, wherever applicable.

The bank's Staff Accountability/Fraud/Wilful Defaulter Department and the concerned Staff and Audit Department have been directed to complete their findings and communicate them within 15 days of receiving the cases from operational levels.

However, the bank clarifies that staff accountability proceedings, wherever applicable, may continue alongside the settlement process and should not, by themselves, delay or lead to the rejection of an otherwise eligible settlement proposal.

Such cases will, nevertheless, remain subject to mandatory scrutiny and compliance with statutory, regulatory and internal requirements.

While February 4, 2027, is the last date for submission of applications under the scheme, subsequent processing, sanction, payment realisation and closure of accounts will be governed by separate timelines and conditions prescribed in the approved guidelines.

Meanwhile, trade bodies have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a much-needed measure to provide relief to distressed borrowers and help revive business activity.