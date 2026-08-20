J&K Bank reviews Mission YUVA progress, felicitates top performers

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: J&K Bank today organised a review-cum-felicitation meeting at its Divisional Office Kashmir to assess the progress of Mission YUVA and recognise outstanding performers involved in implementing the employment initiative across the Kashmir Division.

Director Employment and Mission YUVA Harvinder Singh chaired the meeting, which was attended by Bank’s Divisional Head (Kashmir) Arshad Qadri, zonal heads of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Pulwama and Srinagar, cluster heads of Srinagar, Kulgam and Anantnag-II, besides officials from various branches.

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The meeting reviewed the progress under Mission YUVA and focused on improving coordination at the field level, speeding up the processing of eligible cases and providing continued support to beneficiaries.

Outstanding performers from different parts of the Kashmir Division were also felicitated for their contribution to the implementation of the programme.

Appreciating J&K Bank’s role as the principal financial partner of Mission YUVA, Singh acknowledged the efforts of its divisional, zonal, cluster and branch-level teams in taking the programme to the grassroots.

He said Mission YUVA aimed to convert the aspirations of youth into sustainable enterprises and meaningful livelihoods, adding that the Bank had played an important role through timely financial support, handholding and coordination with implementing agencies.

J&K Bank’s Divisional Head (Kashmir) Arshad Qadri thanked the Mission Director for chairing the meeting and guiding the Bank’s teams.

He said Mission YUVA was not merely a financing programme but an opportunity to nurture a new generation of entrepreneurs.

He said the Bank’s teams across Kashmir remained committed to supporting eligible youth from identification and appraisal to disbursement and post-finance handholding.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by the Zonal Head, Srinagar.