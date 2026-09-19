J&K Bank renews MoU with Tata Motors as preferred financier

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: J&K Bank today renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Motors Limited - India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer - to offer convenient and competitive financing solutions for the company’s extensive range of commercial vehicles.

Under the agreement, J&K Bank will act as a preferred financier for all variants of commercial vehicles manufactured and marketed by Tata Motors. The partnership will operate on a pan-India basis, building on the Bank’s established presence in J&K and Ladakh while extending support to customers across the country.

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The renewed arrangement will enable the Bank’s branches to work closely with Tata Motors and its authorized dealer network to facilitate finance for eligible customers. Tata Motors and its dealers will also undertake promotional initiatives, generate customer leads, and connect prospective buyers with the Bank for financing support.

Speaking on the occasion, General Manager (RAM) Sanjay Gupta said, “The renewal of our association with Tata Motors reflects the shared commitment of two trusted institutions to making commercial mobility more accessible and affordable.”

He added, “While this partnership strengthens transportation capacity across vital sectors such as logistics, construction, infrastructure, mining, agriculture, and passenger mobility in J&K and Ladakh, its pan-India scope aligns with the Bank’s expanding footprint and commitment to serving customers nationwide.”

VP & Business Head (SCV) Tata Motors Limited, Pinaki Haldar said, “The renewed partnership will help us offer customers easier access to finance across our commercial vehicle portfolio while enabling faster coordination among the company, its authorized dealers, and the Bank. We look forward to further strengthening this association and supporting customers in their business and mobility aspirations.”

The MoU ceremony was attended from the Bank by Deputy General Manager (RAM) Abdul Majid Bhat; Assistant General Managers (RAM) Ishfaq Ahmad Hakak and Gh Nabi Dar.

Representing Tata Motors and its dealer network were Regional Manager Vishal Mahey, Area Manager Vishal Sood, RCFI Sabin Chandran, TSM Varun Bhalla, Rohit Gandotra from Fairdeal Motors, and Parvaiz Katto from KY Auto.