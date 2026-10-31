J&K Bank organizes breast cancer awareness programme

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: J&K Bank organised a breast cancer awareness programme at its Corporate Headquarters here today to highlight the importance of early detection, regular screening and timely medical care.

Held under the theme "Know More, Fear Less, Act Early", the programme brought together medical experts, cancer survivors and bank employees to discuss breast health, diagnosis, treatment, nutrition and the role of caregivers.

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Executive Director Sudhir Gupta chaired the programme in the presence of Chief General Managers Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, Ashutosh Sareen and Rajesh Malla Tikoo, besides other senior officers and medical experts.

Divisional and Zonal Offices across Jammu and Kashmir and outside the Union Territory also participated through video conferencing.

Addressing the gathering, Sudhir Gupta said the initiative aimed at encouraging women to discuss health concerns without hesitation and creating a supportive workplace where employees could prioritise their health.

He stressed the need to translate awareness into timely action.

Earlier, General Manager Aneeta Nehru said regular screening and timely medical consultation were essential for better treatment outcomes.

Renowned Surgical Oncologist Dr Shabnam Bashir highlighted different types of cancer and stressed the importance of early diagnosis.

She said many cancers could be treated successfully if detected at an early stage, but around 60 per cent of patients approaching medical professionals were already at an advanced stage.

She also advised people to recognise warning signs, seek medical advice promptly and avoid tobacco and unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Pain Management and Palliative Care Specialist Dr Henana Berjes highlighted the importance of emotional support, patience and compassion in caring for cancer patients, while Onconutritionist Dr Umi Laila spoke about the role of balanced nutrition during treatment and recovery.

Two cancer survivors also shared their experiences, followed by an interactive session in which participants sought guidance from the experts.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by General Manager Hafeeza Rahim, who urged participants to spread awareness about breast cancer in their families and communities.