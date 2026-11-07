J&K Bank opens Premium Branch at Barzulla, extension counter at PCR

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 6: J&K Bank today inaugurated a Premium Branch at Barzulla in Srinagar and an extension counter at the Police Control Room (PCR), Srinagar, to strengthen its customer services and expand its physical presence.

The Premium Branch was inaugurated by Bank's MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee, who also e-inaugurated the extension counter at PCR, in the presence of senior bank officials and high-net-worth individual (HNI) clients.

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Speaking on the occasion, Chatterjee said the new branch would cater to the specialised banking requirements of high-net-worth individuals by providing personalised services, privacy and customised financial solutions. He said the Bank would continue to strengthen its branch network alongside its digital transformation to improve access to banking services.

Announcing the expansion plans, he said the Bank intends to open over 60 new branches across its operational areas by the end of 2027. He also announced that the Bank would issue its recruitment notification today.

The MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said the Premium Branch would focus on foreign exchange business, NRI services, gold loans and safe custody facilities, besides providing relationship-based banking services through a single point of contact.

He also interacted with the branch staff, led by Branch Head Saima Jan, and stressed the need for courteous, attentive and professional customer service. He said the success of the branch would depend on the quality of services extended to customers.

Meanwhile, the extension counter at PCR will facilitate police personnel by bringing routine banking services closer to their workplace, enabling them to carry out their day-to-day banking transactions conveniently.

General Manager and Divisional Head Kashmir Arshad Qadri, General Manager BSD Khursheed Muzaffar, Zonal Head Srinagar Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.