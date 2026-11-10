J&K Bank opens its 26th branch in Shopian district

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: Strengthening its banking presence and institutional engagement in Shopian, J&K Bank today formally inaugurated its Mini Secretariat Branch, taking its branch network in the district to 26.

District Development Commissioner (Shopian) S. Charandeep Singh inaugurated the branch in the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Ahmad Lone, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hussain Fayaz, ACR Shakoor Ahmad Dar, CPO Mudasir Ahmad, ALC Nida Yousuf and Zonal Head (Pulwama) Masood Ahmad Lankar.

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Cluster Head, Lead District Manager, other senior officers of the district administration and valuable customers also attended the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC expressed hope that J&K Bank would further expand its outreach across Shopian to enhance customer convenience, strengthen financial inclusion and contribute towards the socio-economic upliftment of the district.

"The administration will extend its full cooperation to initiatives that support local enterprise and advance the district's prosperity," he said and expressed hope that the new branch would serve as an important link between the district administration and the Bank, facilitating closer coordination and efficient delivery of banking services.

Zonal Head (Pulwama) Masood Ahmad Lankar in his address highlighted the recent MoU between J&K Bank and the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, besides outlining banking initiatives and schemes for various customer segments.

"Located within the Mini Secretariat, this institutional branch is strategically positioned to meet the banking requirements of government departments and employees while serving customers visiting the complex. Our focus will be on responsive service, convenient digital solutions and close coordination with the administration to address local banking needs," he said.

The new branch reinforces the Bank's commitment to bringing banking services closer to people and strengthening its enduring relationship with the institutions and communities of Shopian.