Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: J&K Bank today opened a banking outlet (extension counter) at Government Medical College (GMC), Kathua, bringing routine banking services within the campus for doctors, faculty members, students and other staff.

Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rajesh Sharma inaugurated the facility in the presence of Principal GMC Kathua Dr Surinder Kumar Atri, J&K Bank General Manager and Divisional Head (Jammu) Ashok Gupta, Zonal Head (Kathua) VPS Jasrotia and Cluster Head (Kathua) Ajay Dutta. Faculty members and medical students of the college were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries appreciated the Bank's initiative, stating that the facility would provide easy access to routine banking services to doctors and staff without affecting their professional schedules, besides offering convenience to students.

The extension counter is aimed at strengthening banking services within the institution and bringing them closer to its employees and students.