J&K Bank opens Easy Banking Unit at Mankote in Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 20: J&K Bank today commissioned a new Easy Banking Unit (EBU) at Mankote in Sakhimaidan area of Poonch district to improve access to banking services in the remote region.

The facility was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma in the presence of SDM Imran Rashid Kataria, Tehsildar Mankote Maroof Qadri, J&K Bank Zonal Head Rajouri Rajeev Kumar Digra, Cluster Head Poonch Ashutosh Gupta and other senior bank officials.

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With the addition of the new facility, the total number of EBUs in Rajouri Zone, covering Rajouri and Poonch districts, has increased to nine.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma said the EBU would provide convenient banking services to local residents, including cash deposits, account opening and enrolment under social security schemes such as PMJJBY, PMSBY, APY and PMJDY.

He said the unit would also help promote digital banking in the area.

J&K Bank Zonal Head Rajeev Kumar Digra thanked the district administration for its support and said the new facility would strengthen the bank's outreach and service delivery network.

Local residents and dignitaries welcomed the initiative and appreciated the bank's efforts to expand modern banking services in remote areas.