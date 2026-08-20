J&K Bank needs to accelerate expansion, market acquisition outside J&K: Experts

Local recruitment imperative for stronger outstation presence

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 19: Financial experts have laid thrust on reviving and expanding Jammu & Kashmir Bank's Rest of India (RoI) operations, cautioning that failure to build a commensurate presence outside Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh could lead to a structural erosion of the Bank's overall competitive position.

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They have particularly stressed the need for selective local recruitment in non-J&K markets, saying engagement of local talent is essential for overcoming workforce hesitation, mobility constraints, linguistic and cultural barriers and weak continuity at outstation branches.

The assessment of J&K Bank's RoI operations points out that the Bank's core business outside Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has failed to scale in proportion to the vast economic opportunities available across the country. Over recent years, its market share in the Rest of India has remained sub-optimal and has actively shrunk.

Financial experts have underlined that the situation has become more critical because, with normalcy having returned to Jammu & Kashmir, most leading public and private sector banks have significantly expanded their operations, branch networks and customer franchise in the J&K Union Territory. This has intensified competitive pressure in J&K Bank's traditional home market.

The experts, therefore, see a clear strategic imbalance emerging as competitors are deepening their presence in J&K, while J&K Bank has not correspondingly accelerated its expansion and market acquisition outside J&K.

According to the assessment, this risks a structural erosion of its overall competitive position, effectively allowing competitors to deepen their presence in the Bank's home market while J&K Bank remains unable to build a commensurate presence in theirs.

Financial experts have emphasised that a healthy, geographically diversified balance sheet is vital for growth and long-term sustenance. In this context, revival of the RoI portfolio, they contend, is no longer just a growth target but an existential necessity for the Bank's long-term sustenance and financial viability.

The focus, therefore, is not merely on increasing the number of branches outside J&K but on creating a workforce capable of establishing a strong and enduring local client ecosystem. The assessment identifies continued reliance on a workforce drawn almost exclusively from J&K and Ladakh as a primary structural driver behind the underperformance of RoI operations.

Financial experts have highlighted workforce hesitation and mobility constraints as major operational bottlenecks. Existing staff, according to the assessment, usually exhibit strong hesitation to serve outside their home territories, leading to high transfer friction, requests for premature repatriation and operational instability at outstation branches.

Short tenures and frequent transfer cycles further prevent these branches from establishing deep, enduring relationships with local client ecosystems. The experts have also laid particular emphasis on linguistic and cultural barriers in credit and recovery.

"Non-local staff often face language barriers and unfamiliarity with localised commercial customs, trade practices and recovery mechanisms in southern, western or eastern States", the experts said, adding "the disadvantage becomes particularly significant in MSME lending, retail underwriting, collections and stressed-asset recovery, where informal market intelligence, vernacular dialogue and local law-enforcement liaison are essential".

Financial experts have drawn a direct comparison with peer banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, which can recruit directly from local talent pools. Such banks can leverage native-language skills, established networks and regional market familiarity, enabling faster market penetration, lower relocation costs, stronger client continuity and higher productivity.

J&K Bank, by contrast, faces a structural disadvantage in outstation markets, where a transient workforce has to overcome relocation and cultural barriers. The experts believe this directly constrains business growth and competitiveness.

"Another concern is the inability of a significant proportion of employees posted in RoI establishments to relocate their families. Educational commitments of children, employment or other responsibilities of spouses, housing constraints and the practical difficulties associated with maintaining two separate households result in prolonged family separation", the experts said, adding "this affects employee morale, emotional well-being, continuity of tenure and overall productivity, thereby weakening the Bank's ability to build a stable, locally embedded and business-oriented workforce in its non-J&K operations".

To overcome these structural constraints, financial experts have laid emphasis on selective direct recruitment of a limited number of staff from local markets in the States and UTs where J&K Bank operates outside J&K. This approach is not to replace the Bank's existing workforce or alter its core recruitment model. Rather, it envisages creating a pool of locally recruited resources at RoI branches to supplement, support and assist the existing staff.

Such locally recruited personnel can bring familiarity with the local language, customer behaviour, market dynamics, business networks and operating environment. This would enable existing officers to focus more effectively on business acquisition, credit, relationship management and overall branch performance.

The experts have stressed that the proposed model should be calibrated, with local resources deployed at identified branches based on business potential and operational requirements.

"Such a measured intervention would provide the Bank with the local connect necessary to compete more effectively in non-J&K markets, improve customer acquisition and retention, support business development and reduce the structural disadvantage arising from deploying an entirely J&K-based workforce in geographically and culturally diverse markets", the experts said.

"If decisive steps are not taken to overhaul talent acquisition for non-J&K operations, the Bank risks further marginalization in national markets", they added.