J&K Bank MD & CEO holds customer meet in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: J&K Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitava Chatterjee today chaired a customer meet in Leh and assured participants that the bank would examine all genuine concerns and suggestions raised during the interaction.

Customers from different parts of the district attended the programme and shared feedback on the bank's products, services and operational requirements.

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The meeting was attended by Zonal Head (Ladakh) Tsewang Dorjai, DGM and Board Secretary Mohammad Shafi Mir, DGM and Special Secretary to the MD Tanveer Hussain, Cluster Head Tsewang Dorjay and other senior officers.

Participants welcomed the initiative and appreciated the MD & CEO for visiting Leh personally to hear their grievances and suggestions.

Several customers described J&K Bank as a lifeline for trade and business in Ladakh and acknowledged its role in supporting the region's commercial activities.

The customers also congratulated the bank on crossing the Rs 3 trillion business mark and expressed confidence that the institution would continue to contribute to the economic development of Ladakh.

Keeping in view the difficult terrain and geographical conditions of the region, the participants requested the bank to consider greater delegation of powers to its administrative hierarchy in Ladakh so that decisions could be taken more quickly and customer service could improve.

Addressing the gathering, Amitava Chatterjee said customer feedback was essential for improving banking services.

He thanked the participants for their trust and support and said the bank would give due consideration to their expectations and aspirations.

Referring to the recent business milestone, he said the achievement belonged to the customers who had stood by the bank throughout its journey.

He added that the bank would explore region-specific measures wherever feasible in view of Ladakh's unique geography and the strong relationship between the people and the institution.

The MD & CEO also encouraged customers to make greater use of the bank's digital platforms, saying the digital ecosystem had been strengthened to provide better convenience and efficiency.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the Zonal Head, who thanked the MD & CEO for chairing the meeting and expressed gratitude to the customers for their active participation and continued trust in the bank.