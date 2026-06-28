Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 27: Marking International MSME Day, J&K Bank today organised MSME awareness programmes across all its 35 operational clusters through its branch network across the country to promote entrepreneurship and create awareness about financial support available for small businesses.

The programmes were organised in association with local business groups, trade bodies, Beopar Mandals and other institutions.

Advertisement

Bank officials interacted with entrepreneurs, traders and aspiring business owners, highlighting the role of the MSME sector in generating employment, driving economic growth and promoting innovation.

Participants were also informed about the Bank's MSME products and various Government schemes, including Mission YUVA, PMEGP, PM Vishwakarma, PM SVANidhi and Stand-Up India.

Special focus was given to Mission YUVA, which received encouraging response from participants.

J&K Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitava Chatterjee said the MSME sector forms the backbone of the country's economy and the Bank remains committed to supporting entrepreneurs through timely credit, customised financial solutions and continuous guidance.

He said the Bank's participation in initiatives such as Mission YUVA, PMEGP and PM Vishwakarma reflects its commitment to promoting entrepreneurship, self-employment and sustainable economic growth.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to create an environment where aspiring entrepreneurs have easy access to opportunities and finance. Chatterjee said every successful enterprise contributes to community development and strengthens the economy.

As part of the campaign, the Bank also encouraged entrepreneurs to avail institutional credit under various MSME lending programmes, including Mission YUVA and ECLGS.

Business owners were informed about the recently launched ECLGS 5.0, aimed at providing liquidity support and facilitating business recovery for eligible enterprises.

The awareness drive witnessed active participation of Bank officers and staff across all operational clusters, who interacted with entrepreneurs and business owners through awareness sessions and one-to-one meetings.