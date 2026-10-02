J&K Bank marks 88th Foundation Day, reiterates commitment to regional growth

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 1: J&K Bank today marked its 88th Foundation Day and reaffirmed its commitment to financial empowerment and sustainable growth in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee chaired the commemorative function at the Bank's Regional Business Centre in Jammu in the presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, Chief General Managers, General Managers and Divisional Heads, while senior officials from the Corporate Headquarters joined through video conferencing.

Advertisement

The function began with a floral tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh, who founded the Bank with the objective of strengthening the region's economy and financially empowering its people.

J&K Bank MD and CEO Chatterjee said the Bank's responsibility was to provide quality financial services to the people of J&K and Ladakh, support economic development and ensure sustained business growth for future generations.

He also paid tribute to successive generations of the Bank's leadership and employees for their contribution to its growth and urged the present leadership to guide the younger generation in carrying forward its legacy.

The Bank, which is the principal financier of the J&K Government's Mission YUVA programme, has so far sanctioned loans worth Rs 1,902 crore to nearly 40,000 entrepreneurs.

To highlight the success stories under the programme, it is launching a video series, 'YUVA UDAAN', on its official social media platforms.

The MD & CEO also highlighted the Bank's contribution to social and ecological welfare through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, under which it spent over Rs 46 crore during FY 2025-26 on projects in education, healthcare, environment and other sectors.