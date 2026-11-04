J&K Bank launches Customer Care Town Hall series in Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 3: J&K Bank today launched a series of Customer Care Town Hall meetings, beginning with an interaction at its Zonal Office in Baramulla, to provide customers a platform to directly raise service-related concerns, offer suggestions and seek redressal of grievances.

The initiative will cover all Zonal Offices of the Bank across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and other parts of the country.

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The meeting was chaired by General Manager (Customer Care) Narjay Gupta in the presence of General Manager and Divisional Head (Kashmir) Arshid Qadri, Deputy General Manager (Customer Care) Parshotam Kumar, Zonal Head (Baramulla) Tanveer Ahmad Najar and other senior officials.

More than 150 customers participated in the interaction and raised issues related to service delivery, mule accounts, cyber fraud prevention, safe banking practices and the grievance redressal mechanism.

The need for clearly defined turnaround times (TATs) for resolving customer complaints was also highlighted to ensure timely redressal and accountability.

Speaking on the occasion, Narjay Gupta said the meetings were aimed at strengthening customer trust by providing a direct channel for communication with senior officials and incorporating feedback to improve banking services.

He also stressed the need to increase awareness about mule accounts, cyber frauds and safe banking practices as digital banking continues to expand.

Arshid Qadri said such interactions help the Bank understand customers' experiences and identify areas requiring improvement, adding that efforts would continue to make services more accessible and responsive.

The Bank's Transaction Monitoring team also delivered a presentation on mule accounts and fraud prevention.

Customers called for regular awareness programmes on digital fraud prevention across all clusters. The next Town Hall Meeting will be held in Anantnag on November 5.