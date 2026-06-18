J&K Bank, Jamkash Vehicleades to deliver customised banking benefits for employees

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 17: Committed to strengthening corporate partnerships and delivering value-added financial solutions, J&K Bank today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt Ltd under its Corporate Salary Package (CSP) Scheme.

The agreement enables the company's employees to avail a host of customised banking benefits and preferential financial services.

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The MoU was signed at the Bank's Zonal Office Srinagar in the presence of Divisional Head (Kashmir) Arshad Qadri, who presided over the ceremony.

Zonal Head (Srinagar) Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar signed the agreement on behalf of the Bank, while Managing Director Irfan Ahmad signed on behalf of Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt Ltd in presence of Cluster Head Syed Tasaduq Madni, AGM Javid Rashid, Branch Head (Residency Road) Tajamul Qadri, GM Finance (Jamkash) Bilal Ahmad besides other senior officials from both the organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Head (Kashmir) Arshad Qadri appreciated the longstanding relationship between the Bank and Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir, expressing confidence that the engagement under the Corporate Salary Package would further strengthen the association.

"At J&K Bank, we remain committed to forging meaningful partnerships with leading institutions and business enterprises across the region. Such collaborations enable us to extend customised financial solutions that enhance banking benefits and economic well being of employees while deepening our engagement with the corporate ecosystem," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Zonal Head (Srinagar) Sheikh Mohammad Muzaffar said, "This MoU with Jamkash reflects our continued endeavour to strengthen a longstanding institutional relationship through customised and value-driven banking solutions. Covering nearly 1800 employees, the arrangement will enable us to extend a comprehensive range of preferential banking services and financial benefits, thereby enhancing the overall banking experience and financial well-being of the employees."

In his remarks, Managing Director, Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt Ltd, Irfan Ahmad lauded the Bank's customer-centric approach and expressed confidence that the partnership would significantly benefit the company's employees by providing convenient access to a wide range of banking and financial services.

Notably, under the agreement, all eligible employees of Jamkash Vehicleades Kashmir Pvt Ltd will be accorded the status of "Most Favoured Client" and will be eligible for specialised salary account variants with personal accidental insurance cover besides a range of superior banking services.

These include free cash withdrawal and deposit facilities across base and non-base branches, locker facilities at concessional charges, enhanced ATM and POS transaction limits, complimentary global debit cards, free digital banking services, concessional pricing on loan products and credit card-related benefits.