J&K Bank inks MoU with Govt, commissions Currency Chest Building

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, Oct 23: J&K Bank here today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of J&K to provide customized, hassle-free and personalized banking services to all the permanent Government employees.

The MoU was signed in presence of Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance Department, Shailendra Kumar and MD & CEO J&K Bank, Amitava Chatterjee.

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Chief General Manager (Credit), Ashutosh Sareen and Director General (Resources) Finance Department, Mohd Youqub Ittoo signed on behalf of J&K Bank and Finance Department, Government of J&K respectively.

J&K Bank's Chief General Manager, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat and Director (Resources) Finance Department, Mazhar Hussain Khan and other senior officers of Finance Department and J&K Bank were also present on the occasion.

In his remarks Financial Commissioner, Shailendra Kumar said, "The welfare of our employees and the financial security of their families remain of paramount importance and priority for the Government of J&K. This agreement brings meaningful benefits through enhanced insurance protection, preferential credit facilities and convenient banking services."

Speaking after signing the MoU, MD & CEO, Amitava Chatterjee said, "Our longstanding relationship with the J&K Government is anchored in shared trust and a commitment to serving the people. Through this agreement, we are strengthening that trust with benefits that address the financial needs of Government employees and the security of their families."

A key enhancement under the five-year agreement is the increase in Group Personal Accidental Insurance cover from Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 1 crore. The package also provides air accidental insurance cover of Rs. 1.35 crore, permanent total disability cover of Rs. 75 lakh and permanent partial disability cover of Rs. 55 lakh.

Additional protection includes children's higher education benefits of Rs. 8 lakh for a male child and Rs. 10 lakh for a girl child and following the insured employee's death, girl child marriage cover of up to Rs. 10 lakh and air ambulance cover of Rs. 10 lakh, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The banking package includes zero-balance accounts, free international debit cards and spouse add-on cards, lifetime-free RuPay credit cards and a 25-basis-point concession on applicable personal loan rates, subject to the prescribed benchmark floor. Processing fees on personal, auto, home and education loans for the permanent employees of the J&K Government are waived.

A handout stated that eligible government employees can also avail overdrafts of up to Rs. 6 lakh within a maximum of six months' salary, collateral-free education loans of up to Rs. 10 lakh for their wards, 100 per cent financing for new cars and two-wheelers and housing repair or renovation loans of up to Rs. 10 lakh without property mortgage against a negative lien. These facilities will be subject to applicable eligibility and scheme terms.

Meanwhile, J&K Bank today commissioned the Currency Chest Building at its Regional Business Centre (RBC), Jammu, marking a step towards supporting efficient cash distribution and dependable banking services in the region.

Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Prabhakar Jha and the Bank's MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee commissioned the building in the presence of RBI Deputy General Managers Ram Sarup and Vinod Kumar; the Bank's GM & Divisional Head (Jammu) Ashok Gupta, Deputy General Manager Anup Bhat and Zonal Head (Jammu) Chandrika Parihar.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, "Strengthening our currency management infrastructure is an investment in the convenience of the people we serve."

In his remarks, Regional Director RBI Prabhakar Jha said, "Strengthening this infrastructure supports the banking system's ability to meet the currency needs of the public."