J&K Bank, IIM Jammu flag off 71 bicycles to promote green campus mobility

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 30: In a step towards promoting sustainable mobility and healthy living, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, with support from J&K Bank under its CSR initiative, flagged off 71 bicycles and dedicated cycle stands at its Jagti Campus here today.

The initiative aimed to encourage students to adopt greener modes of transport within the campus and build a culture of environmental responsibility and active living.

Advertisement

The bicycles were formally flagged off by Amitava Chatterjee, Managing Director & CEO, J&K Bank, in the presence of Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and Ashok Gupta, General Manager, J&K Bank, along with faculty, officers, staff, and students. The event was coordinated by the Student Affairs Office, IIM Jammu.

Spread over a 200-acre campus, IIM Jammu has been working to integrate sustainability and wellness into daily campus life.

The new cycles and stands are expected to make cycling a convenient and regular choice for intra-campus travel.

The institute has already encouraged shared and eco-friendly mobility options over private two-wheelers and four-wheelers on campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof B S Sahay appreciated J&K Bank's continued support for sustainable practices at the institute.

He said sustainability is not just about infrastructure but also about building responsible habits among young minds.

Recalling the bank's earlier support through EV vehicles, he said the addition of bicycles further strengthens the institute's approach towards a healthy and environment-friendly campus culture.

J&K Bank MD and CEO Amitava Chatterjee praised IIM Jammu's efforts to promote sustainable and healthy practices among students.

He stressed the importance of nurturing environmentally conscious habits among future leaders and said cycling promotes active mobility, well-being, and responsible environmental choices.

He expressed happiness that J&K Bank could support the initiative.

The flag-off was followed by a cycle ride in which students and members of the institute community participated.

The event marked the beginning of a renewed cycling culture at IIM Jammu, turning sustainable mobility from an idea into an everyday campus practice.